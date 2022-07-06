Grand River Transit testing flexible bus service in Breslau over the summer: Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says that a new flexible transit pilot project will launch in Breslau, Ont., on Monday, which will be free for the summer for area residents to test out.

Route 79 Breslau will be a dial-up service which will have no fixed route or schedule. It will offer transit stops and pick-ups for riders based upon efficiency so the route will be decided by the order of efficiency.

“This pilot project expands on GRT’s existing flexible transit umbrella of services and will help determine demand and ridership in Breslau as it continues to develop,” Neil Malcolm, acting director of Transit Services, stated.

“For the first time, we’ll have a transit option for residents travelling to and from our growing airport.”

Residents will be able to connect to key destinations in Breslau including employment centres, schools and Waterloo International Airport.

Those that use the service will be able to get aboard at Victoria Street North and Lackner Boulevard while it will also be available using the GRT Flex app.

The region says that the transit service will add additional features over the summer to improve the customer experience.

The new service, joins similar existing services, including Route 77 Wilmot and Route 72 Boxwood, which connects to the Toyota plant in Cambridge as well as other businesses in the area.