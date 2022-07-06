Menu

Crime

Police investigating after indecent act seen at bus stop in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 6, 2022 10:16 am
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after an indecent act was reported at a bus stop in the Country Hills area of Kitchener on Monday night.

They say the incident occurred at a Grand River Transit bus stop near Block Line and Strasburg roads shortly before midnight.

Read more: Waterloo man faces impaired driving charge after police cruiser struck over long weekend

Police described the suspect as being in his early 20s and around five feet six inches tall with a thin build and blond hair. He was reported to be wearing a blue jacket with a white shirt.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

