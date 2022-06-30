Electric buses to join Grand River Transit fleet next spring: Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region has announced that it will start adding electric buses to the Grand River Transit fleet next year after selecting Nova Bus as its provider.

The Region says that six buses are scheduled to arrive in Waterloo Region next spring with another five to join the GRT fleet in 2024.

It says it is looking to electrify the bus fleet in an effort to provide sustainable transit service and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“This is a major step forward in our plans to provide a zero-emission transit system for our community,” Coun. Tom Galloway said.

“We are committed to exploring new technologies and solutions to contribute to the Region’s climate change goals.”

The Region says that the Nova Bus LFSe+ provides long driving range, reduced maintenance costs and emits no greenhouse gas emissions.

It says that the bus has been designed to be eco-friendly while also remaining reliable and durable.

The buses will be charged at the new Northfield Drive Maintenance Facility in Waterloo which is set to open in September.