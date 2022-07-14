Menu

Crime

Grimsby, Ont., man, woman charged in connection with sexual offences against children

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 14, 2022 12:37 pm
Police say Raymond Swash has been arrested and charged.
Police say Raymond Swash has been arrested and charged. York Regional Police / handout

A 64-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman from Grimsby, Ont., have been charged in connection with an investigation into historic sexual offences against children, police say.

York Regional Police said on June 10, a female victim told officers she had been sexually assaulted by two suspects between 1987 and 1990, when she was 13 to 17 years old.

“The victim attended the same church as the suspects,” police said in a news release.

According to police, on June 28, a second female victim alleged that she had also been sexually assaulted by the same man between 1992 and 1993 when she was 13 and 14 years old.

“The victim was a member of the same church the suspect attended,” police said.

Officers said on Tuesday, Raymond Swash and Sandra Swash were arrested and have been charged.

Police say Raymond Swash has been arrested and charged.
Police say Raymond Swash has been arrested and charged. York Regional Police / handout
Police say Sandra Swash has been arrested and charged.
Police say Sandra Swash has been arrested and charged. York Regional Police / Handout

According to police, both of the accused were members of the Banfield Memorial Church in North York.

“Raymond Swash held a position as a Youth Pastor and a Youth Leader at the church during the late 1980s and early 1990s,” police said. “Investigators believe the two accused may have been involved with several church groups in York Region, Hamilton and Niagara Region and possibly other jurisdictions around Ontario.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

