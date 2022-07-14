Edmonton Elks turn to Cornelius on Thursday vs. Alouettes in Montreal

It’s been quite the week in the Elks quarterback room. First, quarterback Nick Arbuckle was traded to the Ottawa Redblacks on Monday for a 2023 fourth round pick. Second, Tre Ford landed on the team’s one-game injured list with a shoulder injury suffered in the first quarter of last week’s 49-6 loss to the Calgary Stampeders.

On Thursday night, the Elks have turned to Taylor Cornelius for their road game in Montreal against the Alouettes at Molson Stadium. Cornelius started eight games last season but hasn’t seen any playing time so far this season, being a healthy scratch for the first five games. Cornelius, in 2021, recorded 1,745 passing yards, threw for nine touchdown passes, and 13 interceptions. He will be the third different starter for the Elks at quarterback this season.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius discusses the week of preparation for his first start of the season on Thursday in Montreal

The Elks have been hit hard this season by injuries and now have added three more players to their six-game injured list. Defensive back Nafees Lyon (shoulder), linebacker Brady Sheldon (knee), and Christian Rector (elbow) bring the list up to 13 players on the six-game.

Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones on the number of injuries to his team including 13 players on the 6-game injured list

The Elks have won their last two games against Eastern Division opponents.

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: Sherman Badie (fullback: Ante Milanovich-Litre)

Offensive line: Tony Washington, David Foucault, David Beard, Mark Korte, Martez Ivey

Receivers: Derel Walker, Kenny Lawler, Emmaneul Arceneaux, Kai Locksley, Mike Jones

Defence

Defensive line: Thomas Cositgan, Makana Henry, Nick Coe, Pharoah McKever

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Tre Watson, Jeawon Taylor

Defensive backs: Malik Sonnier, Ed Gainey, Scott Hutter, Treston Decoud, Jalen Collins

You can hear live coverage of Thursday’s game between the Elks and Alouettes on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 4 p.m. The opening kickoff from Molson Stadium in Montreal will be at 5:30 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell with analysis by former Edmonton Football Team offensive lineman and two-time Grey Cup champion Blake Dermott.