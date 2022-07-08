Logan scores 2 touchdowns as Stampeders win 49-6 over Elks

Send this page to someone via email

Peyton Logan scored two touchdowns, including one on a 122-yard missed field goal return, as the Calgary Stampeders humbled the Edmonton Elks 49-6 on a soggy Thursday night.

Calgary (4-0) improved to 19-2 coming off a bye week since 2008.

Edmonton (1-4) has not won at Commonwealth Stadium since beating the B.C. Lions on Oct. 12, 2019.

Calgary opened the scoring with a 29-yard Rene Paredes field goal on its first drive. The Elks responded with a 38-yard field goal from Sergio Castillo.

In the second quarter, Edmonton conceded a safety and Paredes kicked a 17-yard field goal to give Calgary an 8-3 lead.

The Stampeders recorded the game’s first touchdown with just under four minutes to play in the opening half when Bo Levi Mitchell passed to Malik Henry. He shook off a defender and sprinted 89 yards for the score as Calgary missed the two-point convert.

