Canada

Logan scores 2 touchdowns as Stampeders win 49-6 over Elks

By Shane Jones The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2022 1:38 am
Calgary Stampeders' Peyton Logan (20) scores a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday July 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders' Peyton Logan (20) scores a touchdown against the Edmonton Elks during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday July 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Peyton Logan scored two touchdowns, including one on a 122-yard missed field goal return, as the Calgary Stampeders humbled the Edmonton Elks 49-6 on a soggy Thursday night.

Calgary (4-0) improved to 19-2 coming off a bye week since 2008.

Edmonton (1-4) has not won at Commonwealth Stadium since beating the B.C. Lions on Oct. 12, 2019.

Calgary opened the scoring with a 29-yard Rene Paredes field goal on its first drive. The Elks responded with a 38-yard field goal from Sergio Castillo.

Calgary Stampeders’ Ka’Deem Carey (35) is tackled by Edmonton Elks’ Scott Hutter (20) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday July 7, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders’ Ka’Deem Carey (35) is tackled by Edmonton Elks’ Scott Hutter (20) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday July 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

In the second quarter, Edmonton conceded a safety and Paredes kicked a 17-yard field goal to give Calgary an 8-3 lead.

READ MORE: Edmonton Elks host Calgary Stampeders, look for back-to-back wins

The Stampeders recorded the game’s first touchdown with just under four minutes to play in the opening half when Bo Levi Mitchell passed to Malik Henry. He shook off a defender and sprinted 89 yards for the score as Calgary missed the two-point convert.

More to come…

© 2022 The Canadian Press
