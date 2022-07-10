Edmonton Elks to start Cornelius as QB on Thursday in Montreal

After a disastrous night on Thursday for the Edmonton Elks losing 49-6 to the Calgary Stampeders on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium, head coach Chris Jones is making a significant change to his quarterback position. Taylor Cornelius will start on Thursday night in Montreal against the Alouettes after being a healthy scratch for the first four games of the season.

“Taylor is going to get his oppourtunity this week to go and do his thing,” Jones said. “We’re looking forward to seeing what he brings to our football team.”

Cornelius played 14 games for the Elks in 2021, including making eight starts. He passed for 1,795 yards throwing nine touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. Cornelius rushed for 149 yards and scored one rushing touchdown.

The Elks lost rooking quarterback Tre Ford on the opening drive because of a shoulder injury. He will likely be out of action for at least a couple of weeks according to head coach Chris Jones. Nick Arbuckle struggled passing for just 97 yards and threw two interceptions tying him for the CFL lead in that category with Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans.

Kai Locksley saw some snaps at quarterback last Thursday against the Stampeders. He went 5 of 7 for 50 yards, rushed three times for 26 yards, and caught two passes for 61 yards including a 46 yards catch from Tre Ford early in the game. Locksley left the game with an injured shoulder but was at practice on Sunday and is probable for Thursday’s game in Montreal.

Ford, Lyon, Rector, and Sheldon all did not practice on Sunday. Ford according to HC Chris Jones will be out a couple of weeks at least. Locksley should be a go for Thursday despite being limited. DB Duron Cater and LB Nyles Morgan have 1-game left on the 6-game. #Elks #CFL pic.twitter.com/2RERAvrZuP — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) July 10, 2022

Newly signed linebacker Tre Watson joined his new team on the field Sunday, taking first-team reps at middle linebacker. He was released by the Alouettes after playing four games this season, recording 17 defensive tackles and one quarterback sack.

The Elks visit the Monteral Alouettes on Thursday night from Molson Stadium. 630 CHED will have live coverage starting with Countdown to Kick-off at 4 p.m., the opening kick-off will be at 5:30 p.m.