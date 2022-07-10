Elks make roster moves, sign Lucier-Smith and Eguavoen

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks made big roster moves on Sunday as they get ready for their Week 6 match with the Montreal Alouettes.

The Elks signed two new players: Keisean Lucier-Smith who is coming off a four season stretch with UCLA Bruins.

The defensive lineman recorded 122 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, one interception, 15 pass knockdowns and four forced fumbles.

A California native and former five-star recruit, Lucier-Smith was not drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wide receiver Ente Eguavoen is the second player to join the Elks.

He played collegiate football with the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, and played one preseason game with the Montreal Alouettes after signing with the eastern team in January 2022.

The Elks will also be removing Brian Cole (LB), Ben Davis (DL) and Nour-Eddine Seidnaly (OL) from the roster.

The team will travel to Montreal on Wednesday for their matchup against the Alouettes. Kickoff is on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. MDT.

