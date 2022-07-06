Edmonton Elks offering free tickets for kids 12 and under

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to make games more affordable for families, the Edmonton Elks football club is allowing kids into games for free.

Fans can now get up to four free youth tickets for every adult ticket purchased to home games.

“We want to try and provide a barrier-free experience,” said Adrienne Bridgeman, the Elks’ vice-president of partnerships and suites.

"Hopefully, with kids getting in for free, that will take away the costs associated with families coming out for a great night."

Bridgeman said the team consults a student advisory and season seatholder council to get feedback from fans on what they would like to see changed.

Unlike in past years, where changes would be made at the end of the season, this year the Elks are making adjustments as they go.

“We are interacting with fans more on social media,” Bridgeman said.

“Hearing the demands and requests from fans means we can put these things into action quicker.”

In 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Elks saw an average of 29,000 fans per game. In 2013, the team saw an average of 32,000 fans per game.

“Some of the things we are seeing are trends in pro sports, and others are out of the control of the marketing staff for the Elks,” said Brian Soebbing, a sports marketing professor at the University of Alberta.

The team’s marketing department is having to battle against bad weather, the ongoing pandemic, inflation and the team’s poor performance so far.

Soebbing said the team is doing a good job recruiting fans despite the “headwinds” it is facing.

He said he believes the team’s efforts, including the free kids’ tickets, will likely help bump up attendance. However, he noted it is hard to predict the effect the initiatives will have going forward.

