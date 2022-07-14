List of road closures in Toronto this weekend as Honda Indy returns

Send this page to someone via email

The Honda Indy returns to Toronto this weekend after being cancelled the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To accommodate the event at Exhibition Place, the following road closures will be in place in the area, as listed by the City of Toronto.

The southbound lanes of Strachan Avenue between Fleet Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West are closed to vehicles until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

Lake Shore Boulevard West between Strachan Avenue and British Columbia Road will be closed to vehicles starting at 9 p.m. Thursday until 1 a.m. on Monday.

For most of Saturday and Sunday, GO buses on routes 16, 21, and 31 will be rerouted due to the event.

Eastbound buses on route 16 will end at Aldershot GO and connect riders to Lake Shore West trains. Westbound trips will start at Aldershot.

Eastbound buses 21 and 31 will end at Port Credit GO and connect riders to trains, while westbound trips will start at Port Credit GO.

“Metrolinx staff will closely monitor traffic conditions along these routes and will begin diversions only when required. As a result, these diversions will not be reflected in online schedules or trip planning tools,” the city said.

View image in full screen Honda Indy event map. Hondaindy.com

Several other events also happening this weekend

There are other events happening in the city this weekend that will lead to closures.

The Festival of India parade will lead to the closure of Edward Street between Bay and Yonge streets from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Rolling closures will also take place south on Yonge Street from Edward Street to Queens Quay West on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The Big on Bloor Festival is also happening this weekend. Bloor Street West between Dufferin Street and Lansdowne Avenue will be closed to vehicles from 8 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Monday.

The Bloor West Street Fest will lead to the closure of Bloor Street West between Jane and Runnymede from 5 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

The Junior Carnival Parade will lead to the closures of McLevin Avenue between Sewells and Neilson roads and Neilson Road between McLevin Avenue to Finch Avenue East, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

And lastly, Market Street is closed from Front Street East to The Esplanade for I Heart Market Street.

ActiveTO

Road closures are also taking place due to ActiveTO.

Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square, and River Street from Bayview Avenue to Spruce Street will be closed to vehicles from 7 a.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Roads within High Park will also be closed to vehicles.

Construction

And as always, there are construction projects taking place that will lead to some closures:

The city says there “will be delays” at Yonge Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.

Lake Shore Boulevard West is reduced to one westbound lane from Yonge to Bay streets until Saturday for work by Enbridge.

Yonge Street between The Esplanade and Lake Shore Boulevard is reduced to one lane each way for bridge construction.

TTC track replacement and sidewalk work mean Wellington Street from Yonge to Church streets is reduced to one westbound lane.

The Queensway between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue is reduced to a minimum of one shared travel lane in each direction for TTC track replacement and road reconstruction. King Street West is also closed at the intersection.

Lastly, over the Don River, the Overlea Boulevard Bridge is reduced to one lane each way for a rehabilitation project.

Weekend events and road closures for July 16 to 17. News release: https://t.co/4CtBExwJMu — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 13, 2022