Water level in Shuswap Lake has peaked: Regional district

The water level in Shuswap Lake has peaked, say regional officials, and local sandbag stations will soon be dismantled.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) says the lake is now starting to decline, and it’s not expected to rise any further this year.

As a result, the Shuswap Emergency Program is deactivating its emergency operations centre, and work crews will be taking down the 23 self-serve sand and sandbag locations around the Shuswap.

“Crews will also be working in the coming days to remove the sandbags and large Gabion baskets used for critical infrastructure flood protection at Canoe Beach in Salmon Arm and in areas of the District of Sicamous,” said the CSRD.

However, though the lake has peaked, the regional district says water levels are expected to remain higher than usual for July, “so it is up to individual property owners to decide on an appropriate time to remove flood protection measures from their properties.”

The CSRD says when it comes to cleaning up used sandbags, residents must dispose of them as garbage at their local landfill or transfer stations. Residents are asked not to dump used sandbags at local fire halls or at sandbag stations.

Notably, though, the regional district says the public is welcome to take any sand that’s remaining at self-serve stations for personal use.

