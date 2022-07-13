Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Water level in Shuswap Lake has peaked: Regional district

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 3:04 pm
The CSRD says the lake is now starting to decline, though water levels are expected to remain higher than usual for July. View image in full screen
The CSRD says the lake is now starting to decline, though water levels are expected to remain higher than usual for July. Columbia Shuswap Regional District

The water level in Shuswap Lake has peaked, say regional officials, and local sandbag stations will soon be dismantled.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) says the lake is now starting to decline, and it’s not expected to rise any further this year.

As a result, the Shuswap Emergency Program is deactivating its emergency operations centre, and work crews will be taking down the 23 self-serve sand and sandbag locations around the Shuswap.

Read more: Okanagan, Shuswap boaters asked to slow down, lessen wakes as water levels remain high

“Crews will also be working in the coming days to remove the sandbags and large Gabion baskets used for critical infrastructure flood protection at Canoe Beach in Salmon Arm and in areas of the District of Sicamous,” said the CSRD.

Story continues below advertisement

However, though the lake has peaked, the regional district says water levels are expected to remain higher than usual for July, “so it is up to individual property owners to decide on an appropriate time to remove flood protection measures from their properties.”

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Shuswap under flood watch as waterways rise' Shuswap under flood watch as waterways rise
Shuswap under flood watch as waterways rise – Jun 15, 2022

The CSRD says when it comes to cleaning up used sandbags, residents must dispose of them as garbage at their local landfill or transfer stations. Residents are asked not to dump used sandbags at local fire halls or at sandbag stations.

Notably, though, the regional district says the public is welcome to take any sand that’s remaining at self-serve stations for personal use.

Click to play video: 'Penticton river channel moving faster than normal' Penticton river channel moving faster than normal
Penticton river channel moving faster than normal – Jun 16, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Salmon Arm tagShuswap tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagshuswap lake tagColumbia Shuswap Regional District tagCSRD tagDistrict of Sicamous tagLake Levels tagCanoe Beach tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers