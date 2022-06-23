Okanagan, Shuswap boaters asked to slow down, lessen wakes as water levels remain high

Send this page to someone via email

With the first weekend of summer nearing and hot weather in the Okanagan and Shuswap forecast, expect to see a sudden increase in the number of boats on local lakes.

But boaters are asked to be mindful of wakes when nearing the shore.

Both the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) and Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) say with water levels rising, any wind, rain or wakes from boats has the potential to cause further erosion and damage to waterfront property and structures.

“The public is asked to leave debris washing up along the lakeshore in place until water levels recede to protect the shoreline from further erosion,” said the RDCO.

“Boaters are also asked to be mindful of their speed and wake to prevent property damage along the shoreline.”

Okanagan Lake is currently at 342.608 metres, above its full-pool level of 342.48 metres. Shuswap Lake is currently at 348.864 metres and is heading towards a projected peak of 349.1 metres.

In 2018, Shuswap Lake reached a dangerously high level of 349.141 metres.

Notably, the CSRD says Shuswap Lake does not have a full-pool level, as there is no dam, and that the lake can flood at different heights because of varied topography.

The RDCO also reminded waterfront property owners to take precautions.

“Property owners are responsible for their own property and should ensure docks are secured and that anchor lines are long enough so they don’t snap if water continues to rise,” said Sandra Follack, Central Okanagan regional emergency program coordinator.

“High winds are still in the forecast and we want residents to be prepared.”

