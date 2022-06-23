Menu

‘First hot stretch of summer’: Incoming B.C. weather will see mercury reach low-to-mid 30s

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 23, 2022 2:30 pm
Billed as the first hot stretch of summer for B.C., the weather system will hit Vancouver Island and the South Coast first before moving inland. View image in full screen
Billed as the first hot stretch of summer for B.C., the weather system will hit Vancouver Island and the South Coast first before moving inland. Skytracker / Global News

For a second day, Environment Canada is warning the public it’s going to get hot later this week, and that most of B.C. will be impacted.

Billing it as the first hot stretch of summer for the province, the national weather agency says the weather system will first hit eastern Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on Friday before moving inland.

The only areas not under a special weather statement for hot weather are western Vancouver Island, the Central and North Coast, Haida Gwaii and areas bordering the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Read more: Hot temperatures, weather warnings in B.C. weekend forecast

Temperatures for eastern Vancouver Island, along with Victoria, are expected to hit the upper 20s on Friday, while the South Coast will see daytime highs rising into the low 30s. Temperatures are expected to stay hot until Tuesday.

“There will be some respite from the elevated daytime temperatures as overnight lows fall into the mid-teens,” Environment Canada said.

For the rest of the province, starting Saturday, slightly hotter temperatures are in store.

From the Fraser Valley through to the Okanagan and Kootenays, along with the Thompson, Cariboo, Chilcotin, Prince George, Bulkley Valley, Prince George and Peace River regions, the mercury is projected to hit the upper 20s before spiking into the mid-30s.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 22' Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 22
Kelowna Weather Forecast: June 22

“The B.C. Interior will experience its first stretch of warmer than average temperatures beginning this weekend,” Environment Canada said.

Trending Stories

“On Saturday, temperatures will reach into the upper 20s. For the remainder of the weekend and early next week, temperatures will rise into the low-to-mid 30s. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-teens.”

Looking past Tuesday, the national weather agency says temperatures are expected to return to near-normal values by the middle of next week as a cooler, unsettled airmass pushes onshore.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 22' B.C. evening weather forecast: June 22
B.C. evening weather forecast: June 22

And in weather-related news, Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, which is located near Golden, tweeted that due to snow accumulation in the alpine, the gondola will be closed to mountain biking on Thursday.

