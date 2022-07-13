Menu

Canada

Historic hut in Rocky Mountains dismantled due to erosion of slope

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 13, 2022 2:35 pm
A plaque commemorating the Abbot Pass Refuge Cabin is shown after it was dismantled in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
A plaque commemorating the Abbot Pass Refuge Cabin is shown after it was dismantled in this undated handout photo. Parks Canada says a hut built by Swiss guides a century ago in the Rockies has been substantially removed. Only a piece of wall, some stone steps and a plaque about the Abbot Pass Refuge Cabin remain at the site that straddles the Continental Divide and the Alberta-British Columbia boundary. The hut was designated a national historic site in 1992. Parks Canada says it had to be dismantled because of erosion. THE CANADIAN PRESS / handout - Parks Canada, Tangiers Mountain Construction

Parks Canada says a hut built by Swiss guides a century ago in the Rockies has been substantially removed.

Only a piece of wall, some stone steps and a plaque about the Abbot Pass Refuge Cabin remain at the site that straddles the Continental Divide and the Alberta-British Columbia boundary.

The hut was designated a national historic site in 1992.

12
Workers dismantle the Abbot Pass Refuge Cabin in this undated handout photo. Parks Canada says a hut built by Swiss guides a century ago in the Rockies has been substantially removed. View image in gallery mode
Workers dismantle the Abbot Pass Refuge Cabin in this undated handout photo. Parks Canada says a hut built by Swiss guides a century ago in the Rockies has been substantially removed. Only a piece of wall, some stone steps and a plaque about the Abbot Pass Refuge Cabin remain at the site that straddles the Continental Divide and the Alberta-British Columbia boundary. The hut was designated a national historic site in 1992. Parks Canada says it had to be dismantled because of erosion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/handout - Parks Canada, Pete Hoang
22
A worker cleans up after the dismantling of the Abbot Pass Refuge Cabin in this undated handout photo. View image in gallery mode
A worker cleans up after the dismantling of the Abbot Pass Refuge Cabin in this undated handout photo. Parks Canada says a hut built by Swiss guides a century ago in the Rockies has been substantially removed. Only a piece of wall, some stone steps and a plaque about the Abbot Pass Refuge Cabin remain at the site that straddles the Continental Divide and the Alberta-British Columbia boundary. The hut was designated a national historic site in 1992. Parks Canada says it had to be dismantled because of erosion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/handout - Parks Canada, Pete Hoang

Parks Canada says it had to be dismantled because of erosion.

It says staff noticed in 2016 that the slope the hut sat on was unstable and, two years later, some construction was done to stabilize the rocks.

Read more: ‘Incredible’ night-time rescue saves woman clinging to side of Mount Victoria

But due to harsh weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, additional work was delayed to 2021 and by then it was too late to preserve the structure.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
