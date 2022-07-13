Police in Newmarket, Ont. searching for missing 10-year-old boy

Police in Newmarket, Ont., are searching for a missing child.
York Regional Police said officers received a report that the 10-year-old boy was missing at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said the child was reported missing in the William Booth Avenue and Davis Drive area.
Officers said the boy is 10 years old, with brown hair and a heavy build.
He is wearing a T-shirt, shorts and black shoes with green laces.
— more to come…
