Crime

Police in Newmarket, Ont. searching for missing 10-year-old boy

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 11:39 am
Police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing in Newmarket, Ont.
Police in Newmarket, Ont., are searching for a missing child.

York Regional Police said officers received a report that the 10-year-old boy was missing at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the child was reported missing in the William Booth Avenue and Davis Drive area.

Read more: Man charged after ‘homemade explosive’ set off at Newmarket mall, police say

Officers said the boy is 10 years old, with brown hair and a heavy build.

He is wearing a T-shirt, shorts and black shoes with green laces.

— more to come…

