Police in Newmarket, Ont. searching for missing 10-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Newmarket, Ont., are searching for a missing child.

York Regional Police said officers received a report that the 10-year-old boy was missing at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the child was reported missing in the William Booth Avenue and Davis Drive area.

Officers said the boy is 10 years old, with brown hair and a heavy build.

He is wearing a T-shirt, shorts and black shoes with green laces.

— more to come…