Man charged after ‘homemade explosive’ set off at Newmarket mall: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a “homemade explosive” was set off at a Newmarket mall on Wednesday, police say.

York Regional Police said in a statement that officers were called to the food court of a mall located in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive at 6:45 p.m.

Police said officers “located a homemade incendiary device, which had detonated.”

Read more: Man dead after being shot in Mississauga alleyway

No one was injured in the incident.

Police said a male suspect went to the food court, placed the device in a planter box and then fled before officers arrived.

York police’s canine unit found the suspect in the area of Eagle Street West and Davis Drive and he was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Toronto resident Michael Gatulda is facing several charges including arson with disregard for human life, unlawful possession of explosives, use of explosives with intent and assault with a weapon.

4:38 Woman lit on fire in apparent random attack, Toronto police provide timeline Woman lit on fire in apparent random attack, Toronto police provide timeline

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.

“York Regional Police reminds residents that if you witness something or you locate something unusual or suspicious call police immediately,” the statement said.

“Every precaution should be taken when suspicious devices or packages are found. Do not handle any material that could be hazardous or explosive, evacuate the area and call 9-1-1 immediately.”