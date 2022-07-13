Oil spill closes busy Cambridge intersection Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A busy intersection in Cambridge was closed through rush hour on Wednesday morning after an overnight diesel spill, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say emergency services were called to Maple Grove Road and Fountain Street North at around 3:30 a.m. for a motor vehicle collision.

Their investigation showed that a tractor-trailer was eastbound on Maple Grove Road when it hit the back of another tractor-trailer as the pair were approaching the intersection at Fountain Street. The impact between the two trucks caused a diesel spill.

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Police say that a 23-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with careless driving.

The Ministry of Environment, Waterloo Region and City of Cambridge all responded to clean up the spill which kept the intersection closed until about 9 a.m.