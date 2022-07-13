Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Oil spill closes busy Cambridge intersection Wednesday morning

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 13, 2022 10:11 am
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

A busy intersection in Cambridge was closed through rush hour on Wednesday morning after an overnight diesel spill, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say emergency services were called to Maple Grove Road and Fountain Street North at around 3:30 a.m. for a motor vehicle collision.

Read more: Waterloo police have responded to 31 motorcycle crashes in 2022

Their investigation showed that a tractor-trailer was eastbound on Maple Grove Road when it hit the back of another tractor-trailer as the pair were approaching the intersection at Fountain Street. The impact between the two trucks caused a diesel spill.

Trending Stories

There were no injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate sexual assault at a restaurant in Cambridge

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that a 23-year-old man from Brampton has been charged with careless driving.

The Ministry of Environment, Waterloo Region and City of Cambridge all responded to clean up the spill which kept the intersection closed until about 9 a.m.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagCambridge crime tagBrampton Man Charged tagMaple Grove Road Cambridge tagcambridge diesel spill tagCambridge intersection closed tagFountain Street Cambridge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers