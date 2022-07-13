Victim dies after being set on fire in serious assault in east London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man who was set on fire in the east end of the city early Tuesday has died in hospital of his injuries.

“The victim in this matter succumbed to his injuries last night in hospital,” London, Ont. police said Wednesday morning.

The name of the victim has not been released pending next of kin notification.

Police said officers received a 911 call at around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday about a man who was on fire near Admiral Drive and Trafalgar Street.

In an update posted later that afternoon, investigators revealed that the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

A neighbour pointed this out to me, but here’s what appears to be burnt grass just behind the Circle K parking lot. It is also blocked off by caution tape #LdnOnt pic.twitter.com/cOn9myofru — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) July 12, 2022

According to police, the two became involved in a “physical altercation” at a home on Noel Avenue Monday evening, a 10-minute walk south from where the victim was found ablaze.

The two left the home separately, police said.

After receiving the initial report of the victim set on fire, descriptions of a suspect and suspect vehicle were provided to police.

At around 3 a.m., a man was arrested in the 1800-block radius of Royal Crescent for a separate impaired driving-related incident.

Officers determined that the driver was also linked to the assault from earlier that morning.

Bradley Joudrey, 32, of London, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and two impaired driving-related offences.

Asked whether the charges will be updated now that the victim has died, Const. Sandasha Bough, media officer of London police, said that no updates could be provided as the investigation is ongoing.

Joudrey made a brief court appearance on Tuesday afternoon. He was ordered not to communicate with more than a dozen people and is scheduled to make his next appearance on Friday.

Bough said investigators were helped by “a number of witnesses” who came forward.

Anyone with information can contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham