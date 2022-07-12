London, Ont. resident kidnapped and left outside of city, police investigate

Send this page to someone via email

The London, Ont., police major crimes section is investigating after police say a man was kidnapped over the weekend.

On Sunday, police responded to a break and enter in progress in the east end of the city.

Officers received information that an adult male resident of the home was located east of the city and reported that he may have been the victim of a kidnapping.

According to police, the victim was assaulted and left outside of city limits when he contacted emergency operators.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Investigators said the victim was kidnapped from the home by individuals he knew.

Dylan Peter Shawn Slota, 22, of London, and Devan Ray Gee, 24, of Ingersoll, have been charged with kidnapping and robbery.

Slota has also been charged with breaking and entering and theft.

The accused persons have not been located as officers continue to search for them.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second reported kidnapping within the city in about a month.