Crime

London, Ont. police investigate kidnapping

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 17, 2022 1:18 pm
On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the London Police Service received information that a man may have been the victim of kidnapping in the city. View image in full screen
On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the London Police Service received information that a man may have been the victim of kidnapping in the city. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

The London, Ont., major crimes section is investigating after they say a man was kidnapped on Wednesday in the city.

Police say the victim may have been kidnapped from a location in the city after not being seen for several days.

Police believe the man was also the victim of extortion.

Early Thursday, the victim was located and treated for minor injuries.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and there is no threat to public safety.

The exact location of the kidnapping has not been released pending the ongoing investigation, according to police.

