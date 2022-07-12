Outstanding shooting suspects arrested after attempted Hamilton break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

Two men sought by police for separate June shootings have been arrested following a break and enter at a central Hamilton residence.

Investigators say the two men were part of a trio that broke into a home in the area of Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

A 21-year-old is facing four charges tied to the break and enter, including two for drug possession, and is a suspect in a mid-June shooting near Hess Street North and Market Street.

Read more: 2 injured during afternoon shooting in downtown Hamilton

Two men were sent to hospital with minor injuries and some vehicles were damaged in the late afternoon June 12 incident.

An 18-year-old, now charged with possession and obstructing a peace officer in the July 11 break and enter, has also been connected with a late night shooting June 27 in the area of Main Street East and Fairleigh Avenue South.

Story continues below advertisement

A woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in that incident.

The teen is also wanted on a second warrant for two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a firearm from a June 23 occurrence on Barton Street East and Melrose Avenue North.

Detectives say a stolen vehicle, $2,400 in cash and three guns were seized in the break and enter.

Read more: Police investigate three shootings in Hamilton on Monday night

A sawed off shotgun, two loaded rifles and over 100 rounds of ammunition were some of the weapons taken away.

A 16-year-old faces a possession charge as well as obstructing a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on any of the incidents can reach out to Hamilton police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.