Outstanding shooting suspects arrested after attempted Hamilton break and enter

Two men sought by police for separate June shootings have been arrested following a break and enter at a central Hamilton residence.
Investigators say the two men were part of a trio that broke into a home in the area of Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North just before 3 p.m. on Monday.
A 21-year-old is facing four charges tied to the break and enter, including two for drug possession, and is a suspect in a mid-June shooting near Hess Street North and Market Street.
Two men were sent to hospital with minor injuries and some vehicles were damaged in the late afternoon June 12 incident.
An 18-year-old, now charged with possession and obstructing a peace officer in the July 11 break and enter, has also been connected with a late night shooting June 27 in the area of Main Street East and Fairleigh Avenue South.
A woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in that incident.
The teen is also wanted on a second warrant for two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a firearm from a June 23 occurrence on Barton Street East and Melrose Avenue North.
Detectives say a stolen vehicle, $2,400 in cash and three guns were seized in the break and enter.
A sawed off shotgun, two loaded rifles and over 100 rounds of ammunition were some of the weapons taken away.
A 16-year-old faces a possession charge as well as obstructing a peace officer.
Anyone with information on any of the incidents can reach out to Hamilton police or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
