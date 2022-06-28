Menu

Comments

Crime

Police investigate three shootings in Hamilton on Monday night

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 28, 2022 8:27 am
Police are investigating three separate shootings in Hamilton just hours apart on June 27, 2022. View image in full screen
Police are investigating three separate shootings in Hamilton just hours apart on June 27, 2022. Global News

Police are seeking suspects in three separate shooting incidents in Hamilton on Monday night.

The first of the incidents happened on Mohawk Road West and Magnolia Drive around 10:30 p.m., when shots caused minor damage within a residence.

Investigators say the unit was being used as an Airbnb location and confirmed that the discharge of the firearm was “negligent.”

No one was hurt in the occurrence and police are seeking a suspect described as a man in his 30s, five foot nine inches, with a medium build.

The second shooting happened in the lower city, in an area around Main Street East and Holton Avenue South, at around 10:40 p.m.

One person was rushed to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police say they are seeking a man about five feet 10 inches wearing blue track suit and white sneakers.

Also in the lower city, multiple shots were fired into a home just before midnight near Douglas and Mars avenues.

No one was injured in that incident, and investigators believe the shots were fired between 11:15 p.m. and midnight.

In all three incidents, detectives say they are seeking security and dash cam video from nearby residents.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

