Crime

2 injured during afternoon shooting in downtown Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 13, 2022 8:07 am
Sudden death of infant in 2021 View image in full screen
Hamilton Police say two people were injured following a shooting in the city centre on June 12, 2022. Global News

Two people were sent to hospital with minor injuries following a shooting in downtown Hamilton on Sunday afternoon, police say.

Investigators believe the incident happened sometime just after 4 p.m. and are seeking surveillance camera footage from residents and businesses in the area of Hess Street North and Market Street.

A police forensics team and a K9 unit were at the scene canvassing the neighbourhood.

Detectives say shell casings were found in the area as well as evidence of damage to some vehicles.

No suspect information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

