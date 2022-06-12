7 injured, 1 killed in Saturday night multi-vehicle collision: Hamilton paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 60s died in a crash involving up to seven vehicles in Hamilton on Saturday evening.

Hamilton police responded to an incident in the area of York Boulevard and Highway 403 around 7 p.m. Saturday night. Police said seven different vehicles were involved in the crash which killed one and injured seven more.

Hamilton paramedics told Global News five vehicles were involved.

Paramedics said the man in his 60s was declared deceased on the scene, while a woman in her 20s was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Six others, including three more woman in their 20s and a two-month-old infant, were assessed on scene and either released or refused the offer of transport.

The Hamilton Police collision reconstruction unit was also on scene.

— with files from Global News’ Don Mitchell