Canada

Family of Frank Young, chiefs, RCMP to address media following discovery of 5-year-old’s body

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 2:58 pm
Click to play video: ''

The family of Frank Young, who went missing in Saskatchewan almost three months ago, will be providing a statement to reporters Tuesday.

Young’s body was found on Saturday in water at Red Earth Cree Nation where he was originally reported missing on April 19.

Read more: Missing 5-year-old Frank Young found deceased: emergency response coordinator

On Sunday morning, Carrot River RCMP said they received a report that Young’s body was found. RCMP added there is no indication of suspicious circumstances, however, further investigative steps will be taken.

Click to play video: 'Missing 5-year-old Frank Young found dead' Missing 5-year-old Frank Young found dead
Missing 5-year-old Frank Young found dead

Red Earth Cree Nation Chief Fabian Head and Shoal Lake Cree Nation Chief Marcel Head will also be giving statements at Tuesday’s press conference.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Prince Albert, Sask., and will be livestreamed on GlobalNews.ca.

Read more: 7-year-old boy dead after being pulled from South Saskatchewan River

Spokespersons from RCMP, Prince Albert Grand Council and Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations will also be present.

More to come…

