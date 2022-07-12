Family of Frank Young, chiefs, RCMP to address media following discovery of 5-year-old’s body

Send this page to someone via email

The family of Frank Young, who went missing in Saskatchewan almost three months ago, will be providing a statement to reporters Tuesday.

Young’s body was found on Saturday in water at Red Earth Cree Nation where he was originally reported missing on April 19.

On Sunday morning, Carrot River RCMP said they received a report that Young’s body was found. RCMP added there is no indication of suspicious circumstances, however, further investigative steps will be taken.

Red Earth Cree Nation Chief Fabian Head and Shoal Lake Cree Nation Chief Marcel Head will also be giving statements at Tuesday’s press conference.

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Prince Albert, Sask., and will be livestreamed on GlobalNews.ca.

Spokespersons from RCMP, Prince Albert Grand Council and Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations will also be present.

