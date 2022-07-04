7-year-old boy dead after being pulled from South Saskatchewan River

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police say a 7-year-old boy who was pulled from the South Saskatchewan River on Saturday night has died.

Police were called to the east bank of the South Saskatchewan River near Victoria Avenue around 8:30 p.m. July 2 after it was reported a 7-year-old boy was missing.

“A thorough ground search of the riverbank and surrounding area resulted in officers locating the boy’s discarded belongings; it was believed that he may have entered the water,” a Saskatoon police spokesperson said.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called in to help.

A release from SFD said two objects of interest were identified at 9:22 p.m. using handheld sonar equipment.

SFD divers entered the river and began searching the area before locating the boy at 9:51 p.m.

Firefighters and paramedics performed CPR before the boy was taken to hospital where he was confirmed deceased.

Police say the death is not criminal and supports have been offered to the boy’s family.

