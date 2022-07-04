Menu

Canada

7-year-old boy dead after being pulled from South Saskatchewan River

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 4, 2022 4:03 pm
divers south saskatchewan river View image in full screen
Saskatoon Fire Department was called in to help this weekend after a 7-year-old boy was reported missing. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied Photo

Saskatoon Police say a 7-year-old boy who was pulled from the South Saskatchewan River on Saturday night has died.

Read more: Divers rescue person from South Saskatchewan river: Saskatoon Fire Department

Police were called to the east bank of the South Saskatchewan River near Victoria Avenue around 8:30 p.m. July 2 after it was reported a 7-year-old boy was missing.

“A thorough ground search of the riverbank and surrounding area resulted in officers locating the boy’s discarded belongings; it was believed that he may have entered the water,” a Saskatoon police spokesperson said.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called in to help.

A release from SFD said two objects of interest were identified at 9:22 p.m. using handheld sonar equipment.

SFD divers entered the river and began searching the area before locating the boy at 9:51 p.m.

Read more: Missing Saskatoon man’s body found in South Saskatchewan River, police say

Firefighters and paramedics performed CPR before the boy was taken to hospital where he was confirmed deceased.

Police say the death is not criminal and supports have been offered to the boy’s family.

Click to play video: 'First responders urge caution on waterways' First responders urge caution on waterways
First responders urge caution on waterways – Jun 24, 2022
