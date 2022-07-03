Divers rescue person from South Saskatchewan river: Saskatoon Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) divers pulled a person out of the South Saskatchewan River on Saturday evening.

At 8.43 p.m., SFD received a request from Saskatoon Police Service to search for a possible person in the river, according to a news release.

An SFD boat along with the battalion chief were dispatched to the river. They used handheld sonar equipment to identify objects and found two objects of interest at 9:22 p.m.

Divers entered the river and searched the area to find one person and then initiated CPR, according to the release.

Paramedics responded with ambulance service and took the person to the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

The release did not have more information about the condition of the person and Saskatoon police denied comment.

More to come…