Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing Saskatoon man’s body found in South Saskatchewan River, police say

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 6:15 pm
Missing Saskatoon man’s body found in South Saskatchewan River, police say - image View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Saskatoon police say an autopsy has confirmed a body found in the South Saskatchewan River on Oct. 9 is 46-year-old Shawn Wiebe.

Wiebe was the subject of missing persons investigation and was last seen on Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m. in the area of 16th Street and Avenue P South.

Read more: Missing Winnipeg mother and child found safe

Police said they do not believe foul play is involved.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service will continue the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada' Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada
Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada – Jul 27, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police tagSaskatoon Police Service tagSaskatoon News tagMissing Persons tagSouth Saskatchewan River tagMissing Persons Saskatoon tagShawn Wiebe tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers