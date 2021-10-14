Missing Saskatoon man’s body found in South Saskatchewan River, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say an autopsy has confirmed a body found in the South Saskatchewan River on Oct. 9 is 46-year-old Shawn Wiebe.

Wiebe was the subject of missing persons investigation and was last seen on Sept. 22 at 8:30 p.m. in the area of 16th Street and Avenue P South.

Police said they do not believe foul play is involved.

The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service will continue the investigation.

