Winnipeg Police asking for the public’s help locating missing mother and baby

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a mother and her 2-month old baby.

Allision Mousseau, 34, was last seen pushing her son Antonio Traverse in a stroller on Sept. 7, in the Point Douglas area of the city.

Mousseau is described as 5’8 with a thin build, black shoulder-length hair, which is typically kept up and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for the well-being of the mother and child and are asking anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.