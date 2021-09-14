Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg Police asking for the public’s help locating missing mother and baby

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 3:29 pm
Photo of the missing woman.
Photo of the missing woman. WPS

The Winnipeg Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a mother and her 2-month old baby.

Allision Mousseau, 34, was last seen pushing her son Antonio Traverse in a stroller on  Sept. 7, in the Point Douglas area of the city.

Read more: Update: Winnipeg police locate missing girl, 11

Mousseau is described as 5’8 with a thin build, black shoulder-length hair, which is typically kept up and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for the well-being of the mother and child and are asking anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagMissing Persons tagWPS tagPoint Douglas tagMissing mother and baby tagMissing since the 7th of September tagWinnipeg police service asking for public's help locating missing mother and child tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers