Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing 5-year-old Frank Young found dead: emergency response coordinator

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 11:42 pm
missing boy frank young View image in full screen
Indigenous leaders call for government resources to assist in the ongoing search as Frank Young's family speak out for the first time since his disappearance on April 19, 2022. Supplied by Saskatchewan RCMP

Sources confirmed Saturday that the body of 5-year-old Frank Young has been found.

The emergency response coordinator for Red Earth Cree Nation Allistair Nawakayas has confirmed the search for Young is over.

Read more: Sask. First Nation, RCMP continue search for 5-year-old missing for 64 days

Details have not been released regarding the location of where Young was found.

Global News reached out to Saskatchewan RCMP but has yet to receive a response..

Young disappeared April 19 near his home on Red Earth Cree Nation, more than 200 kilometres east of Prince Albert, Sask.

Read more: Pleas to find 5-year-old Frank Young continue as family speaks out for first time

Story continues below advertisement

A widespread search effort has been ongoing ever since. At last update on June 21st, the search has covered approximately 92 square kilometres with 611 searchers.

Trending Stories

At that time, Saskatchewan RCMP tactical support was launching “thorough, targeted searches” of the river banks since the water levels had receded since the last effort.

“Frank used to love playing outside with neighbourhood children,” said Frank’s grandmother Teresa Whitecap. “He was creative. He was fun-loving.… Frank took pride in making things for his caregiver, Barb. He was so proud of the things he made for her.”

“The day that Frank went missing, everybody acted right away,” said Whitecap. “Ever since day one when Frank went missing, we (became) a family. My family are very strong … we come together as one.”

Prince Albert Grand Council as well as the local child and family services organizations have been providing mental health support for families.

With files from Global News.

 

 

Young tagRed Earth Cree Nation tagCarrot River RCMP tagFrank Young tagFRANK tagMissing 5-year-old tag5-year-old Frank Young tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers