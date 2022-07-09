Missing 5-year-old Frank Young found dead: emergency response coordinator

Send this page to someone via email

Sources confirmed Saturday that the body of 5-year-old Frank Young has been found.

The emergency response coordinator for Red Earth Cree Nation Allistair Nawakayas has confirmed the search for Young is over.

Details have not been released regarding the location of where Young was found.

Global News reached out to Saskatchewan RCMP but has yet to receive a response..

Young disappeared April 19 near his home on Red Earth Cree Nation, more than 200 kilometres east of Prince Albert, Sask.

A widespread search effort has been ongoing ever since. At last update on June 21st, the search has covered approximately 92 square kilometres with 611 searchers.

At that time, Saskatchewan RCMP tactical support was launching “thorough, targeted searches” of the river banks since the water levels had receded since the last effort.

“Frank used to love playing outside with neighbourhood children,” said Frank’s grandmother Teresa Whitecap. “He was creative. He was fun-loving.… Frank took pride in making things for his caregiver, Barb. He was so proud of the things he made for her.”

“The day that Frank went missing, everybody acted right away,” said Whitecap. “Ever since day one when Frank went missing, we (became) a family. My family are very strong … we come together as one.”

Prince Albert Grand Council as well as the local child and family services organizations have been providing mental health support for families.

