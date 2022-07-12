Traffic at a standstill through Peachland following crash

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic is starting to move through Peachland following a crash that brought motorists to a standstill.

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 97 through Peachland opened to single-lane alternating traffic just before 8 a.m.

Before that, traffic was blocked in both directions due to a vehicle incident at the Princeton Avenue intersection.

The crash happened before sunrise Tuesday. Little information has been released about the crash or the people involved.

Not moving at all in one direction 😒 pic.twitter.com/21dKGoghnR — Fade2Black (@F4DE2BL4CK) July 12, 2022

