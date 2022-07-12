Traffic at a standstill through Peachland following crash

Traffic is starting to move through Peachland following a crash that brought motorists to a standstill.
Drive BC is reporting that Highway 97 through Peachland opened to single-lane alternating traffic just before 8 a.m.
Before that, traffic was blocked in both directions due to a vehicle incident at the Princeton Avenue intersection.
The crash happened before sunrise Tuesday. Little information has been released about the crash or the people involved.
