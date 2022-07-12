Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Traffic at a standstill through Peachland following crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 12, 2022 12:37 pm
Traffic was backed up on Highway 97 through Peachland Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Traffic was backed up on Highway 97 through Peachland Tuesday morning. Courtesy: Facebook

Traffic is starting to move through Peachland following a crash that brought motorists to a standstill.

Drive BC is reporting that Highway 97 through Peachland opened to single-lane alternating traffic just before 8 a.m.

Before that, traffic was blocked in both directions due to a vehicle incident at the Princeton Avenue intersection.

The crash happened before sunrise Tuesday. Little information has been released about the crash or the people involved.

Trending Stories

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
penticton tagTraffic tagWest Kelowna tagpeachland tagHighway 97 tagsummerland tagHighways tagcrashes tagDrive BC tagPrinceton Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers