Steinbach recovering from blaze that consumed strip mall: Chambers of Commerce president

Send this page to someone via email

The president of Steinbach’s Chambers of Commerce says that while a devastating weekend fire is a “tremendous loss” for the city’s business community, she’s encouraged by the resilience and support she’s seen in its aftermath.

Christine Beaumont told Global News that four businesses — a paint and decorating store, a tax service, a flooring store, and a pet food shop — are total losses after Sunday’s blaze.

The fire, which spewed toxic smoke that could be seen from Winnipeg, almost 60 kilometres away, also affected numerous other nearby businesses, including the Chambers’ own office, which was closed Monday due to power outages and a lingering smell of smoke.

Read more: Smoke from Steinbach strip mall fire could be spotted from Winnipeg

𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 – Fire is out but is still being monitored by the Fire Dept. Minimal smoke, residents' doors and windows can be open and ventilation systems can be used. Anyone with respiratory issues should continue to avoid being close to the area. — City of Steinbach (@cityofsteinbach) July 11, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s just a tremendous loss and it leaves a big hole on Main Street,” Beaumont said.

“The thing that we think about, and our hearts go out to, is the people behind those storefronts — the business owners, the staff, the families that are impacted.

“In a small community, those are our neighbours, our friends, our colleagues … and they have to pick up after such a big loss.”

Beaumont said so far, there’s been an outpouring of support from the rest of the community, with some businesses that were unharmed in the fire offering space and resources so their devastated neighbours can continue to work.

“It just shows, again, the resilience, after everything that all businesses have been through over the past few years,” she said.

“My heart swells up with pride just being part of this business community and seeing the solidarity.”

0:18 Major fire in Steinbach consumes strip mall, produces toxic smoke Major fire in Steinbach consumes strip mall, produces toxic smoke