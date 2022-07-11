Smoke from Steinbach strip mall fire could be spotted from Winnipeg

Steinbach residents were asked to keep their windows closed Sunday after a major fire in a local strip mall spewed toxic smoke.
The fire, whose smoke could be seen in Winnipeg almost 60 kilometres away, started Sunday afternoon and was still burning into the night.
Fire departments from neighbouring communities were called in to help battle the blaze, which tore through multiple businesses in the Main Street strip complex.
Trending Stories
As of early Monday, there was no word on whether there were any injuries, or what caused the fire.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments