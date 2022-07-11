Smoke from Steinbach strip mall fire could be spotted from Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Steinbach residents were asked to keep their windows closed Sunday after a major fire in a local strip mall spewed toxic smoke.

The fire, whose smoke could be seen in Winnipeg almost 60 kilometres away, started Sunday afternoon and was still burning into the night.

1 of 2 We are continuing to battle a significant fire on Main Street between Friesen Avenue and Reimer Avenue. Due to the contents of the structures involved in the fire, the resulting smoke is considered toxic. — Steinbach Fire Dept. (@SteinbachFire) July 11, 2022

View image in full screen Black smoke billows from a fire in Steinbach. Submitted / Barbara Wollmann

Fire departments from neighbouring communities were called in to help battle the blaze, which tore through multiple businesses in the Main Street strip complex.

As of early Monday, there was no word on whether there were any injuries, or what caused the fire.

