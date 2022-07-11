Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Smoke from Steinbach strip mall fire could be spotted from Winnipeg

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 10:22 am
Aftermath of a large fire in Steinbach. View image in full screen
Aftermath of a large fire in Steinbach. Rudi Pawlychyn / Global News

Steinbach residents were asked to keep their windows closed Sunday after a major fire in a local strip mall spewed toxic smoke.

The fire, whose smoke could be seen in Winnipeg almost 60 kilometres away, started Sunday afternoon and was still burning into the night.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man in hospital following fire in Winnipeg’s Sir John Franklin neighbourhood

Black smoke billows from a fire in Steinbach. View image in full screen
Black smoke billows from a fire in Steinbach. Submitted / Barbara Wollmann

Fire departments from neighbouring communities were called in to help battle the blaze, which tore through multiple businesses in the Main Street strip complex.

Trending Stories

As of early Monday, there was no word on whether there were any injuries, or what caused the fire.

Click to play video: 'Fire crews respond to fire at vacant house on College Ave.' Fire crews respond to fire at vacant house on College Ave.
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagSmoke tagSteinbach tagManitoba fire tagToxic Smoke tagSteinbach Fire Department tagSteinbach fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers