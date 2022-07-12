Kitchener Rangers send 7 players to NHL development camps

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers say that seven members of last year’s teams are at NHL development camps which are taking place across the continent this week.

Some of the camps got underway on Monday, with the Calgary Flames website noting that they are designed to “enhance each player’s development process.”

They are also a chance to allow NHL teams the opportunity to get a closer look at unsigned players and draft picks as well.

Rangers star forward Francesco Pinelli, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 2021, is at their camp while defenceman Roman Schmidt, who was selected by Tampa Bay in the same draft, is at the Lightning’s event.

Navrin Mutter, who joined the Rangers in a January trade, signed with Nashville in March and is attending the Predators’ camp.

Kitchener has four other players in NHL camps on free agent invites, including Pavel Čajan (Columbus Blue Jackets), Mitchell Martin (Detroit Red Wings), Simon Motew (Washington Capitals) and Joseph Serpa (Chicago Blackhawks).

NHL clubs have been unable to hold summer camps since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.