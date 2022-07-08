7 Kitchener Rangers picks selected in 2022 NHL draft

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers saw seven players who were drafted by the club selected in this week’s NHL draft, however none of them are currently signed to play with the club.

Two players went in the opening round of the draft including Cutter Gauthier, who was selected fifth overall by the Philadelphia Flyers and Filip Mešár, who was taken by the Montreal Canadiens with the 26th pick.

Gauthier, who was selected by the Rangers in the 2020 OHL Draft, spent last season with Boston College, while Mešár, who was selected in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, remained in Slovakia last year.

In round two of the NHL draft, the San Jose Sharks drafted Mattias Hävelid, who the Rangers drafted in this summer’s import draft.

In the third round, Devin Kaplan was drafted by the Flyers, George Fegaras by the Dallas Stars and Tomáš Hamara by the Ottawa Senators.

Kaplan and Fegaras were both selected in the 2020 OHL draft, with the former playing with Boston University last year, while the latter was with the OJHL’s North York Rangers.

Hamara was another selection in this summer’s CHL import draft.

Finally, Owen Mehlenbacher, whose rights were also obtained in the 2020 OHL draft, was taken by the Detroit Red Wings in the seventh round. He spent last season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL.

At the moment, none of these players have signed on to play with the Rangers next season.