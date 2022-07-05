Justin Bottineau signs on with Kitchener Rangers

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers say they have inked a deal with forward Justin Bottineau, the team’s third-round pick in the 2022 OHL draft.

“Justin has a nice blend of skill and work ethic. He is a heart-and-soul type of player that rarely takes a shift off and is why we are excited to sign him today,” general manager Mike McKenzie stated.

“He has a bright future and we look forward to seeing his development as a Ranger.”

The Burlington native spent last season playing with the Toronto Marlies, where he scored 21 goals while setting up 21 others.

“Being from Burlington, and then seeing it was Kitchener that picked my name, was really exciting for my family and I,” Bottineau said.

“I’ve heard great things about the coaching staff and I’m looking forward to putting the work in to earn a spot on the team.”

Bottineau, who stands six feet tall and weighs 165 pounds, played in the GTHL Top Prospects game in March, where he helped lead his team to victory.