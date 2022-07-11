Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Maurice ‘Mom’ Boucher remembered for unleashing ‘wave of terror’ in Montreal

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 8:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Former Quebec Hells Angels kingpin Maurice “Mom” Boucher dies behind bars' Former Quebec Hells Angels kingpin Maurice “Mom” Boucher dies behind bars
WATCH: One of Canada's most notorious criminals has died. Former Hells Angels leader Maurice "Mom" Boucher died of throat cancer this weekend. He was behind bars serving three life sentences. As Global's Gloria Henriquez reports, Boucher is being remembered as a vicious and dangerous criminal with a lasting legacy of chaos and death.

With the flash of every camera, Maurice “Mom” Boucher seemed to thrive and wasn’t one to shy away from fame.

Boucher died of throat cancer in prison Sunday at the age of 69, according to Corrections Canada.

“This is like Al Capone dying or John Gotti dying,” said Julien Sher, an investigative journalist and author of two books about the Hells Angels. “Mom Boucher was a kingpin, one of the most notorious organized crime leaders.”

As the boss of biker gang the Hells Angels in the 1990s, Boucher sowed fear and terror in Montreal.

It was his turf and he wanted everyone to know it, no matter the price, experts say.

“He ruled the streets of Montreal,” Sher explained. “He was in charge of most of the cocaine distribution, brought in millions to the Hells Angels but also unleashed a wave of terror in this city.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Maurice ‘Mom’ Boucher, former Hells Angels boss, dies in prison from cancer

Boucher had been battling cancer for seven years and was transferred to palliative care on June 10. He just recently turned 69 on June 21.

Trending Stories

John Galianos, a retired provincial police officer who worked on the Hells Angels file, said Boucher loved to intimidate.

Galianos recalled Boucher would parade himself in front of police officers. “He would go there to what we say in French to “les énnerver”, to tease them,” Galianos said.

In an effort to destabilize the justice system, Boucher ordered the 1997 killings of two prison guards, Pierre Rondeau and Diane Lavigne, who were chosen at random.

There was an attempt on the life of a third guard.

Boucher was arrested and charged, but not convicted.

“When he was acquitted the first time, people applauded,” Galianos said.

READ MORE: Maurice ‘Mom’ Boucher pleads guilty to murder conspiracy charge involving rival

Eventually his reign started to crumble when his own started to turn against him: loyal followers became informants, experts say.

Story continues below advertisement

The untouchable kingpin was arrested and tried again.

The second time, in 2002, he was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of the prison guards.

Guy Ouellette , a Member of Quebec’s National Assembly and a retired provincial police officer, said his first thoughts when learning about the death were for Boucher’s innocent victims.

“Collateral damage they called that. I hope that it will never happen again,” Ouellette said.

Boucher died while incarcerated at the palliative care ward of a correctional health-care institution affiliated with the Archambault federal penitentiary in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., where he had been serving consecutive life sentences for the last 20 years.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hells Angels tagQuebec Crime tagbiker gangs tagMom boucher tagMaurice "Mom" Boucher tagBiker wars tagMom Boucher dies tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers