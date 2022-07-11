Menu

Crime

No injuries after car plows into front of Burlington Public Library

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted July 11, 2022 2:10 pm
Halton Police say no charges were laid after car drove into front of Burlington library View image in full screen
Halton Police say no charges were laid after a car drove into the front of a Burlington library . Burlington Public Library

Thankfully no one was injured when a car drove through the front windows of Burlington Public Library’s Alton Branch Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with the Burlington Public Library says the incident occurred before the branch opened, and that the facility was ready for business Monday.

“We are very glad to be able to welcome people back into the branch so soon,” says Amanda Freeman, branch manager, “this library is busy with families, especially during Summer Reading Club.”

While the branch has reopened, a small area remains closed off with barriers until the damage can be fixed more permanently.

A small portion of the library remains closed as more permanent repairs to the damage get underway. View image in full screen
A small portion of the library remains closed as more permanent repairs to the damage get underway. Burlington Public Library

The rest of the library is fully open for browsing, borrowing, programs and study, Freeman said.

The branch is in a shared location with Halton District School Board’s (HDSB) Dr. Frank J. Hayden Secondary School and Haber Community Centre.

Nicole Tewkesbury, director of finance and infrastructure at BPL, says they are working in collaboration to fix the crash site.

“Our community partners are working hard to investigate and permanently repair the exterior damage.”

Halton Regional Police say no charges were laid.

