No injuries after car plows into front of Burlington Public Library

Thankfully no one was injured when a car drove through the front windows of Burlington Public Library’s Alton Branch Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with the Burlington Public Library says the incident occurred before the branch opened, and that the facility was ready for business Monday.

“We are very glad to be able to welcome people back into the branch so soon,” says Amanda Freeman, branch manager, “this library is busy with families, especially during Summer Reading Club.”

While the branch has reopened, a small area remains closed off with barriers until the damage can be fixed more permanently.

View image in full screen A small portion of the library remains closed as more permanent repairs to the damage get underway. Burlington Public Library

The rest of the library is fully open for browsing, borrowing, programs and study, Freeman said.

The branch is in a shared location with Halton District School Board’s (HDSB) Dr. Frank J. Hayden Secondary School and Haber Community Centre.

Nicole Tewkesbury, director of finance and infrastructure at BPL, says they are working in collaboration to fix the crash site.

“Our community partners are working hard to investigate and permanently repair the exterior damage.”

Halton Regional Police say no charges were laid.