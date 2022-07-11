Menu

Sports

Montreal Canadiens sign defenceman Schueneman to two way contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2022 11:38 am

The Montreal Canadiens signed defenceman Corey Schueneman to a one-year, two-way contract Monday.

Under terms of the agreement, Schueneman will make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, at the NHL level next season. He is set to make $275,000 at the AHL level.

The 26-year-old from Milford, Mich., registered six points (two goals, four assists) in 24 games with the Canadiens last season.

Schueneman scored his first goal on March 17 against the Dallas Stars.

He also found the back of the net fourtimes and added seven assists in 32 games with Montreal’s AHL affiliate, the Laval Rocket, last season.

Schueneman has 45 points (11 goals, 34 assists) and 49 penalty minutes in 118 career AHL games with the Rocket and the Stockton Heat.

Read more: Canadiens select Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick at the NHL draft

