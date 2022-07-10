Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

350 boats attend annual Pottahawk party on sunny but windy day

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 10, 2022 2:15 pm
pottahawk View image in full screen
Pottahawk 2018. YouTube

OPP say about 350 boats were in the waters of Lake Erie early Sunday afternoon as part of an annual boat party.

On the second Sunday of every July, thousands typically gather at Pottahawk Island for the annual “Pottahawk Pissup.”

OPP says on busy Pottahawk weekends, up to 2,000 vessels and 10,000 people will attend.

Read more: OPP issue safety notice ahead of annual Pottahawk boating party

Acting sergeant Ed Sanchuk says around 2,100 people were attending Pottahawk early Sunday afternoon, but it’s unclear whether it’ll get busier later in the day.

“I did speak to a few boating enthusiasts that indicated they were not going to be attending Pottahawk because of the wind,” he said. “However, we still see a significant amount of boats attending Pottahawk, so as the day progresses, it could fluctuate any given time.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Sanchuk says no serious injuries have been reported, and that police have not handed out any tickets or fines.

Read more: 2 impaired boaters charged, no serious incidents at Pottahawk: OPP

OPP is reminding boaters to have a sober operator, not to pick up strangers and have all safety equipment on board.

Police say officers in uniform and plain clothes will be at marinas to ensure public safety both on and off the water.

OPP will also be conducting random vessel checks throughout the day.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagParty tagBoat tagPottahawk tagPottahawk Pissup tagboat party tagOPP Pottahawk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers