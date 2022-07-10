350 boats attend annual Pottahawk party on sunny but windy day

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say about 350 boats were in the waters of Lake Erie early Sunday afternoon as part of an annual boat party.

On the second Sunday of every July, thousands typically gather at Pottahawk Island for the annual “Pottahawk Pissup.”

OPP says on busy Pottahawk weekends, up to 2,000 vessels and 10,000 people will attend.

Acting sergeant Ed Sanchuk says around 2,100 people were attending Pottahawk early Sunday afternoon, but it’s unclear whether it’ll get busier later in the day.

“I did speak to a few boating enthusiasts that indicated they were not going to be attending Pottahawk because of the wind,” he said. “However, we still see a significant amount of boats attending Pottahawk, so as the day progresses, it could fluctuate any given time.”

Sanchuk says no serious injuries have been reported, and that police have not handed out any tickets or fines.

OPP is reminding boaters to have a sober operator, not to pick up strangers and have all safety equipment on board.

Police say officers in uniform and plain clothes will be at marinas to ensure public safety both on and off the water.

OPP will also be conducting random vessel checks throughout the day.

Are YOU ready for #Pottahawk? The #OPP will be focusing their efforts on #Safety. So please do NOT drive or boat #impaired and ensure all safety equipment is on-board. There will be an increased police presence on the water and on-land. @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/cGmIZAzz69 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 10, 2022

