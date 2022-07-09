Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

OPP issue safety notice ahead of annual Pottahawk boating party

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 9, 2022 2:08 pm
Pottahawk has previously been billed on social media as "North America’s biggest boat party" with more than 2,000 boats and 10,000 people in attendance. View image in full screen
Pottahawk has previously been billed on social media as "North America’s biggest boat party" with more than 2,000 boats and 10,000 people in attendance. YouTube

Norfolk OPP has issued a safety reminder ahead of an annual boating party.

On the second Sunday of every July, thousands typically gather at Pottahawk Island for the annual “Pottahawk Pissup.”

OPP say on busy Pottahawk weekends, up to 2,000 vessels and 10,000 people will attend.

Read more: Quiet day at annual Pottahawk party due to heavy rain, winds: OPP

In a statement, police said emergency crews respond to numerous injuries each year involving impaired boaters.

They say officers in uniform and plain clothes will be at marinas to ensure public safety both on and off the water.

Police will also be conducting random vessel checks throughout the day.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

In addition, OPP say officers will be patrolling nearby highways and secondary roadways.

Read more: 2 impaired boaters charged, no serious incidents at Pottahawk: OPP

OPP have the following safety tips for those planning to attend the 2022 Pottahawk Pissup:

  • Always wear a life jacket when boating.
  • Do not operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
  • Conduct a pre-departure checklist for all required safety equipment.
  • Check the weather forecast before leaving the dock.
  • Let someone know your destination and when you plan on returning.
  • Avoid picking up hitchhikers.
  • Have some type of communications device (VHF radio, cellphone with charger).
Click to play video: 'Canada’s first hot tub boat rental company launches in Victoria' Canada’s first hot tub boat rental company launches in Victoria
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagBoating tagParty tagBoat tagNorfolk OPP tagNorfolk tagPottahawk tagPottahawk Pissup tagBoating party tagOPP Pottahawk safety tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers