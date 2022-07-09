OPP issue safety notice ahead of annual Pottahawk boating party

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Norfolk OPP has issued a safety reminder ahead of an annual boating party.

On the second Sunday of every July, thousands typically gather at Pottahawk Island for the annual “Pottahawk Pissup.”

OPP say on busy Pottahawk weekends, up to 2,000 vessels and 10,000 people will attend.

In a statement, police said emergency crews respond to numerous injuries each year involving impaired boaters.

They say officers in uniform and plain clothes will be at marinas to ensure public safety both on and off the water.

Police will also be conducting random vessel checks throughout the day.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, OPP say officers will be patrolling nearby highways and secondary roadways.

OPP have the following safety tips for those planning to attend the 2022 Pottahawk Pissup:

Always wear a life jacket when boating.

Do not operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Conduct a pre-departure checklist for all required safety equipment.

Check the weather forecast before leaving the dock.

Let someone know your destination and when you plan on returning.

Avoid picking up hitchhikers.

Have some type of communications device (VHF radio, cellphone with charger).