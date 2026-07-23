Prince Albert inquest hears from officers on use of force contributing to death

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On the third day of a coroner’s inquest into the death of a Prince Albert man following police use of force, the court heard from officers involved in the 2023 incident.

Multiple officers have testified to how a traffic stop on April 1, 2023, on the 1200 block of 13 Street West escalated during an arrest attempt, where officers’ use of force contributed to the death of 40-year-old Boden Umpherville. Umpherville succumbed to injuries weeks later in hospital.

Police stopped the vehicle because it had been reported as stolen. While investigating, police said they discovered warrants out for the arrest of Umpherville, who was a passenger in the vehicle, on drug charges and breach of release.

Prince Albert police Sgt. Ryan Banadyga first took the stand, recounting his experience after arriving on the scene.

Several officers have said Umpherville resisted arrest and that they believed he was reaching for a gun, which they said led to them using increasing amounts of force to get him to comply.

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Officers reported using tasers, batons and physical force to try and remove Umpherville from the vehicle.

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Banadyga testified he had “never seen such resistance and strength” while describing Umpherville’s resistance.

During the struggle, Umpherville reportedly moved from the passenger seat into the driver’s seat before the car sped forward and hit a police car.

Banadyga testified he grabbed Umpherville’s arm and “at that point I started, with all the strength I had, started pulling on him.”

Once Umpherville was on the ground, video footage shows officers surrounded and held him down, which police say involved four to five officers.

Although Banadyga said he was monitoring Umpherville’s vitals and breathing to the best of his ability, Const. Amanda Boland said she did not see Umpherville being assessed until emergency services arrived.

Saskatchewan’s chief forensic pathologist testified Tuesday that Umpherville had suffered cardiac arrest due to asphyxia and drug use that went unnoticed for too long.

Banadyga said, “I would never have assumed that he was in medical distress.”

Boland also testified to a knee strike on Umpherville’s back while he was in handcuffs.

Prince Albert Police Association President Darcy Bear says the outcome of the inquest will be a turning point for morale at the station.

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“Everyone was worried. The morale was very much in fear of repercussions for decisions having to be made in the heat of the moment,” says Bear.

The Serious Incident Response Team’s investigation of the incident cleared officers of any wrongdoing last year.

Bear expects the inquest will, in part, recommend the implementation of body-worn cameras, which he says officers are open to.

The inquest is expected to continue this week.