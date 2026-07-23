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Canada

Manitoba RCMP to provide update on search for boy after recovery of brother’s body

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 23, 2026 12:41 pm
1 min read
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WATCH LIVE: Manitoba RCMP to provide update on search for boy after recovery of brother's body on Wednesday.
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Manitoba RCMP will speak with reporters after recovering the body of one of two brothers who were swept into a lake last weekend.

RCMP confirmed the body recovered around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday belonged to 10-year-old Maximo Au Ramirez. The search for his brother, Aaron Au Ramirez, 13, was ongoing, according to a news release.

Police will speak with the media at the boat launch of Nutimik Campground at 12 p.m. central time Thursday. The campground sits on the shores of Nutimik Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park, where the boys went missing Saturday.

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The 13-year-old reportedly dove into the lake trying to save his younger brother, who was swept into the waters, police said. At that point, both boys became caught in the current on July 18.

Volunteer and RCMP boats, police drones and the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) have been collaborating in the days-long search.

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Click to play video: 'Two siblings believed to have drowned'
Two siblings believed to have drowned

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