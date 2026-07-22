Body of missing 10-year-old boy recovered in Nutimik Lake, search continues for 13-year-old brother

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RCMP say they have recovered the body of one of two missing boys who went underwater and was swept away at Nutimik Lake in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

The body of 10-year-old Maximo Au Ramirez was recovered Wednesday night near the shore of the lake

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The search continues for his brother, 13-year-old Aaron Au Ramirez.

RCMP say the younger brother was swept into the waters of the lake last weekend and the elder sibling dove in to try and save his brother, before both were caught in the current.

One crew from the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) has been using sonar imaging in the search. The imaging tool attaches to the back of a boat and maps the bottom of the waterway.