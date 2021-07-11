Menu

Canada

Quiet day at annual Pottahawk party due to heavy rain, winds: OPP

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 11, 2021 2:13 pm
As of early Sunday afternoon, no tickets or warnings have been handed out at the annual Pottahawk party.
As of early Sunday afternoon, no tickets or warnings have been handed out at the annual Pottahawk party. OPP/Twitter

Poor weather poured onto this year’s annual Pottahawk party, and few people attended, OPP say.

Sunday marked a traditional party weekend, where on the second Sunday of every July, thousands typically gather at Pottahawk Island for the annual “Pottahawk Pissup.”

The island is located near Turkey Point and Long Point.

Read more: OPP urging Pottahawk partiers to stay safe this weekend

Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk says the day has been “uneventful.”

“Mother Nature definitely played a significant role. As of (1:30 p.m.), there were around 28 vessels on the water.”

“On a really busy Pottahawk, you could see up to 2,000 vessels and 10,000 people,” he continued.

Read more: Coronavirus: Officials concerned about possible massive Lake Erie party on Sunday

Sanchuk says in previous years, the gathering got busier in the late afternoon, but with rain forecasted until 7 p.m. Sunday, Sanchuk is unsure how much busier the day will get.

“The water is rough and choppy, but if you do decide to go, please make sure you put your safety as a priority.”

No tickets or warnings have been handed out. Sanchuk says no dangerous behaviour was witnessed.

—With files from Global’s Ryan Rocca and Travis Dhanraj

