RCMP say driver of water tanker died after rollover on Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 9, 2022 4:46 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser View image in full screen
File: The side of an RCMP cruiser. Global News

A 39-year-old man who was driving a water tanker involved in a rollover on Edmonton’s Anthony Henday Drive on Friday has died, according to police.

In a news release issued Saturday, Strathcona County RCMP said they are hoping to hear from more witnesses as they investigate what happened.

Police said emergency crews were called to Anthony Henday Drive by the Highway 14 overpass at 1:17 p.m.

“The initial investigation determined that a southbound water tanker swerved, lost control, entered the ditch and rolled,” the RCMP said.

The driver, who police said was from Leduc, was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

