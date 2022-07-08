Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Here are five stories we want to share:

Check your suitcases, beach bags: B.C. lottery ticket worth $15M still unclaimed

Someone in B.C. could be the province’s newest millionaire — if they ever decide to check an old lottery ticket.

This week, the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) said time is quickly running out on a winning lottery ticket that’s worth $15 million.

The Lotto Max ticket was drawn last August, and someone in Vancouver lucked out in picking the right numbers. However, the ticket’s expiry date is midnight on Aug. 13, 2022.

Victoria and Kelowna, B.C., ranked top 2 small cities in Canada

Three of Canada’s top small cities are in B.C., according to a new ranking produced by a global marketing firm.

On Wednesday, Resonance Consultancy offered up the inaugural list of the “top-performing Canadian cities with populations under 200,000,” based on 32 factors ranging from culinary experiences to flight connections and Instagram mentions to rank cities.

‘It’s where everything started’: History of B.C. Sikh community celebrated in new book

For decades, the Paldi Jor Mela celebration has continued on the site of what was, at one time, among the largest Sikh communities in all of Canada.

Now, the history of that community is being revisited in a new book for elementary school students.

“It’s a window into this part of Canadian history when the South Asian community was just getting settled on the west coast,” said Harman Singh Pandher, author of Welcome to Paldi: A Place for Everyone.

B.C. cat travels 100 km from family before microchip, stranger’s help results in happy reunion

A B.C. cat has likely run through a few of its lives in a journey that spanned 100 kilometres and took a couple of months.

Miri, a three-and-a-half-year-old cat, travelled from her family home in Victoria to Nanaimo where, with a little luck, some help from a stranger and a microchip, she was returned to loving arms.

The SPCA said in a story posted to its website that the cat went missing two months before its owners got a call that she’d been found, but they hadn’t completely given up hope.

‘Upstanding citizen’ turns in large sum of cash found in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

An “upstanding citizen” found the undisclosed amount of money in the 500-block of Dominion Avenue in Port Coquitlam, B.C. on Wednesday.

Its owner must be able to describe the sum, denominations and item used to carry the cash.