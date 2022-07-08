Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feel Good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 7:20 pm
No one knows how Miri, a three-and-a-half-year-old, blue and cream tortoiseshell cat, made the more than 100 kilometre journey. View image in full screen
No one knows how Miri, a three-and-a-half-year-old, blue and cream tortoiseshell cat, made the more than 100 kilometre journey. Courtesy: SPCA
Each week at Global BC, we highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are five stories we want to share:

Check your suitcases, beach bags: B.C. lottery ticket worth $15M still unclaimed

Someone in B.C. could be the province’s newest millionaire — if they ever decide to check an old lottery ticket.

Story continues below advertisement

This week, the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) said time is quickly running out on a winning lottery ticket that’s worth $15 million.

The Lotto Max ticket was drawn last August, and someone in Vancouver lucked out in picking the right numbers. However, the ticket’s expiry date is midnight on Aug. 13, 2022.

Victoria and Kelowna, B.C., ranked top 2 small cities in Canada

Three of Canada’s top small cities are in B.C., according to a new ranking produced by a global marketing firm.

Trending Stories

On Wednesday, Resonance Consultancy offered up the inaugural list of the “top-performing Canadian cities with populations under 200,000,”  based on 32 factors ranging from culinary experiences to flight connections and Instagram mentions to rank cities.

‘It’s where everything started’: History of B.C. Sikh community celebrated in new book

For decades, the Paldi Jor Mela celebration has continued on the site of what was, at one time, among the largest Sikh communities in all of Canada.

Now, the history of that community is being revisited in a new book for elementary school students.

“It’s a window into this part of Canadian history when the South Asian community was just getting settled on the west coast,” said Harman Singh Pandher, author of Welcome to Paldi: A Place for Everyone.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. cat travels 100 km from family before microchip, stranger’s help results in happy reunion

A B.C. cat has likely run through a few of its lives in a journey that spanned 100 kilometres and took a couple of months.

Miri, a three-and-a-half-year-old cat, travelled from her family home in Victoria to Nanaimo where, with a little luck, some help from a stranger and a microchip, she was returned to loving arms.

The SPCA said in a story posted to its website that the cat went missing two months before its owners got a call that she’d been found, but they hadn’t completely given up hope.

‘Upstanding citizen’ turns in large sum of cash found in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

An “upstanding citizen” found the undisclosed amount of money in the 500-block of Dominion Avenue in Port Coquitlam, B.C. on Wednesday.

Its owner must be able to describe the sum, denominations and item used to carry the cash.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
good news tagGood news stories tagFeel-good Friday tagBC good news tagGood News BC tagBC good news stories tagFeel good Friday Global BC tagFeel good Friday BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers