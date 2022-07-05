‘It’s where everything started’: History of B.C. Sikh community celebrated in new book

Send this page to someone via email

For decades, the Paldi Jor Mela celebration has continued on the site of what was, at one time, among the largest Sikh communities in all of Canada.

Now, the history of that community is being revisited in a new book for elementary school students.

“It’s a window into this part of Canadian history when the South Asian community was just getting settled on the west coast,” said Harman Singh Pandher, author of Welcome to Paldi: A Place for Everyone.

The book tells the story of the former town of Paldi, on Vancouver Island just outside of Duncan, and its founder Mayo Singh who opened a lumber mill in 1917 that welcomed workers from all over.

“No one was ever turned away. No one was ever left out. No one was left behind. They were given shelter, food, everything,” said Pandher.

The town attracted people from around B.C., Canada and the world. It became famous as a place where everyone was paid equally and treated fairly.

“I would say Paldi really is the epicenter and blueprint for multiculturalism in Canada,” said Nirmal Singh Parmar, director of the Paldi Khalsa Diwan Society.

“There was no bigotry. Everyone is equal, the same person and everyone got along just fine,” said Davinder Singh Mayo, the grandson of founder Mayo Singh.

Eventually the mill closed, business declined and people started moving away. By the mid-1970s almost everybody had left. The Sikh temple is the only building that still remains.

“I always say to people, it’s the past pioneers’ spirits that live in the Gurdwara Temple and in and around here,” said Parmar.

It stands as a tribute to the founding families of Paldi, what the community was able to achieve in those early years, and the legacy that lives on to this day.

“I’m grateful for the pioneers of Paldi because my family wouldn’t be here,” said Pandher.

“As long as we’re here and running, hopefully for another 100 years,” said Davinder Singh Mayo. “Paldi is world renowned. It’s where everything started.”