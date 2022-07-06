B.C. cat travels 100 km from family before microchip, stranger’s help results in happy reunion

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. cat has likely run through a few of its lives in a journey that spanned 100 kilometres and took a couple of months.

Miri, a three-and-a-half-year-old cat, travelled from her family home in Victoria to Nanaimo where, with a little luck, some help from a stranger and a microchip, she was returned to loving arms.

View image in full screen Miri is reunited with her owners after a months long journey. Courtesy: BCSPCA

The SPCA said in a story posted to its website that the cat went missing two months before its owners got a call that she’d been found, but they hadn’t completely given up hope.

“After we hadn’t heard anything for a couple of months, I remember thinking about putting away her food, but I thought no, not just yet, and then I got a phone call from the Nanaimo BC SPCA,” Miri’s human companion Megan said.

That’s when they learned that someone found Miri with her collar caught around her head and front leg, causing a wound from the embedded collar.

After her injury had been treated, she was sent to the Nanaimo BC SPCA where she was screened for a microchip and Megan got the unexpected call. She took a day off work and she and her son Dean went to get Miri.

“We were a little shocked when we first saw her because she was so skinny. As soon as she saw us, she came right over,” Megan said.

Miri went home and it took two months before she was willing to leave the house and there were other changes, to boot.

“She is definitely a little spicier than she used to be,” Megan said. “She always loved to play attack, but she would never use her claws or teeth, just grab with soft paws.

“Now she smacks a little harder and will touch you with her teeth. She also purrs more often and louder now.”