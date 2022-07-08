Toddler uninjured after allegedly taken by man at Toronto subway station: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a two-year-old child has been found after they were reportedly taken by a man at a subway station.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred just before 5 p.m., inside the Victoria Park TTC station.

Police said the man allegedly took a stroller with the child inside.

Officers told Global News trains were stopped in the area as officers searched for the man and child.

In an update at 5:50 p.m., police said the man and child had been located.

“No injuries reported,” police said in a tweet.

Officers said TTC service was resuming.

“We are investigating,” officers said.

It was not immediately clear if the man knew the child.

