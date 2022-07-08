Menu

Crime

Toddler uninjured after allegedly taken by man at Toronto subway station: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 5:47 pm
Police are investigating after a toddler was reportedly taken by a man at a Toronto subway station. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a toddler was reportedly taken by a man at a Toronto subway station. Global News

Toronto police say a two-year-old child has been found after they were reportedly taken by a man at a subway station.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the incident occurred just before 5 p.m., inside the Victoria Park TTC station.

Police said the man allegedly took a stroller with the child inside.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after assault reported in Toronto

Officers told Global News trains were stopped in the area as officers searched for the man and child.

In an update at 5:50 p.m., police said the man and child had been located.

“No injuries reported,” police said in a tweet.

Officers said TTC service was resuming.

“We are investigating,” officers said.

It was not immediately clear if the man knew the child.

 

